

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, reported that group revenues for the four months from July to October 2017 increased 6.7 percent from last year, with currency contributing 2.5 percent to growth, offset by the effect of fewer working days and the impact of acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, Group sales rose 4.6 percent in the period.



In the UK & Ireland like-for-like or LFL revenues rose 2.5 percent, with the revenues of SIGD, the Group's Insulation & Interiors business in the UK, continuing to benefit from price increases.



In Mainland Europe, the Group's LFL sales rose 6.6 percent. Trading conditions in construction markets across Mainland Europe continued to show signs of improvement.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company said its overall expectations for underlying profitability remains unchanged.



According to SIG, the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty in the UK remains the key risk to performance, although the continuing improvement in confidence in Mainland European markets is helping to mitigate weaker second-half performance in the UK.



