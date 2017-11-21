

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported profit before tax of 18.9 million pounds for 27 weeks ended 30 September 2017 compared to 17.2 million pounds, for the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2016. Profit for the period from continuing operations was 15.8 million pounds compared to 14.5 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 14.7 pence compared to 12.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 15% higher than last year at 20.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 16.4 pence compared to 13.7 pence.



First-half Group revenue increased by 29% to 244.7 million pounds, with good performance across all product lines.



Looking forward, the Group said its performance in the second half is expected to be broadly in line with the same period last year. Overall, the outlook for the year remains unchanged.



The Board proposed to leave the dividend unchanged and recommended an interim dividend of 8.3 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX