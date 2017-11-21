

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), Tuesday announced that its Management and Supervisory Boards have urged shareholders not to accept the voluntary public takeover offer from Fortum Oyj, a Finland-based company. The company cited that the offer price does not reflect Uniper's value.



In a statement, the company noted that both Boards are of the opinion that Fortum's offer is not in Uniper's best interest, nor in the interest of its shareholders, employees, and further stakeholders.



Uniper's Management Board and Supervisory Board consider the offer price of 21.31 euros per share, plus 0.69 euros per Uniper share for dividends for fiscal 2017 if applicable, inadequate.



Fortum does not pay a control premium with the offer price, although the company is expected to acquire at least the 46.65 percent stake in Uniper held by E.ON. With this, the company effectively holds a majority of the voting rights at the Annual General Meeting.



Compared with a continuation of the strategy of maintaining Uniper as a separate and independent company, the Management Board and Supervisory Board do not see any significant strategic benefit for Uniper from Fortum's offer, it said.



Klaus Schaefer, Uniper's CEO, said, 'Fortum's offer is unacceptable as it does not reflect Uniper's true value. In addition, there is no recognizable contribution to a better development perspective for Uniper. The offer document also does not clearly state what Fortum's true intentions are. Now begins the time for discussions.'



Bernhard Reutersberg, Uniper's Chairman of the Supervisory Board, noted that Fortum's offer puts the successful future development of Uniper at risk. The company has performed exceptionally well since becoming independent, is financially sound and makes a significant contribution to the security of supply with gas and power in Europe, Reutersberg noted.



