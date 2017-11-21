

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) reported that, as anticipated, Group organic sales growth in the four months to October increased modestly from that achieved in the first half of the year, reflecting the generally positive industrial backdrop. As at the half year, Group operating profit is ahead of the comparable ten-month period at constant currency, both on an organic basis and when the effects of the acquisitions are included.



Looking forward, the Group said its overall expectations for the full-year are unchanged and the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2017.



The Group noted that following the anniversary of the Brexit vote in June, currency effects have moderated. If spot rates at 31st October 2017 prevail to the end of 2017, sales for the full year would be increased by approximately 5% with the uplift in profits expected to be in the region of 8%. If October's foreign exchange rates continue into next year, the Group projects a reduction in sales and profits in 2018 due to currency movements of just under 2% and 3% respectively.



