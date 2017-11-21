

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company, Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), Tuesday, in its trading update for the period July-October, said its reported sales for four months grew 9 percent, and like-for-like sales increased 7 percent, as acquisitions, net of disposals, contributed 2 percent to sales growth, with a marginal positive impact from foreign currency.



LFL sales was higher in all key regions during the four-month period, with particularly good growth in Asia, led by strong demand in China. The performance in North America improved markedly since the first half of the year, while Europe continued to perform in line. LFL sales slid marginally in the Rest of the World.



For the ten-month period 1 January to 31 October, LFL sales rose 6 percent.



Looking ahead, the Group said its outlook for the full year remains unchanged.



