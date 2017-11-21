

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) in its trading update, reported Tuesday that it is on track to achieve a performance consistent with expectations for this year and that it cash generation remains strong. The company also said it remains confident of achieving its objectives for Nortek.



The company said that revenue for Nortek for the period from the half year 1 July 2017 to 29 October 2017 rose 3 percent compared to the year-ago period, which as expected, is a better performance than in the first half of the year. This means that Nortek revenue for the first ten months of the year is up 1 percent and margin improvement continues to be seen.



But the company noted that there are some headwinds facing Nortek in 2018, namely an adverse exchange rate movement on products imported from China and increased costs of materials. However, the Melrose Board remains confident of achieving its objectives for Nortek.



Further, the company noted that as announced at the interim results the market for Brush has been very difficult. This has continued to worsen, consistent with the most recent negative trading statements elsewhere in the sector.



According to the company, the current order intake by Brush would result in a low single-digit margin during 2018. A full review of Brush is underway to improve its performance and the company's shareholders will be updated in due course.



