Royal Bank of Canada Designated a Global Systemically Important Bank

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced it has been named a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), based in Basel, Switzerland. This designation reflects the size and scale of RBC's global operations.

RBC is ranked in the lowest G-SIB capital surcharge bucket (Bucket 1) and already meets the requirement of a 1% capital buffer so does not expect any impact to its capital position with this designation.

RBC will publicly disclose in the first quarter of 2018 a detailed breakdown of all of the 12 G-SIB assessment indicators. For more information please refer to the FSB web site at fsb.org.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is Canada's largest bank, and one of the largest banks in the world, based on market capitalization. We are one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies, and provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. We have approximately 81,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 35 other countries. For more information, please visit rbc.com.'Ž

RBC helps communities prosper, supporting a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. For more information please see: http://www.rbc.com/community-sustainability/.

