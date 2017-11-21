Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 21 November 2017, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (NCECP) approved natural gas distribution prices set by the Board of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB on 10 November 2017 which will apply from 1 January 2018.



The natural gas distribution prices for all seven price groups drop by 14 to 24 percent compared to the second half of the 2017. Due to this, the company's customers will pay around 10 million euro less for natural gas distribution services than last year. The NCECP has estimated the increased efficiency of the Company and cost savings of regulated activities for the years 2014 to 2016 when setting the price caps.



Natural gas distribution price is one of the final price of gas components.



The new natural gas distribution prices will be announced on the website of the Company www.eso.lt.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.