The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 30,748,827 shares (DKK 30,748,827) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,500 shares (DKK 2,500) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 30,751,327 shares (DKK 30,751,327) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 87.45 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 -------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



