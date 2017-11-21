

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Tuesday as overnight gains on Wall Street and solid economic data from Germany and the U.S. helped investors shrug off renewed worries over political uncertainty in Germany.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 18.10 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,410.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up nearly 2 percent on global growth optimism.



Japanese shares rose notably as the greenback remained supported by higher U.S. bond yields. The Nikkei average climbed 154.72 points or 0.70 percent to 22,416.48, while the broader Topix closed 0.65 percent higher at 1,771.13.



Automakers posted broad-based gains, with Honda Motor rising 0.7 percent and Toyota Motor ending up 1.4 percent. Robot maker Fanuc advanced 1.8 percent and lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial gained 1.2 percent.



Defense equipment maker Ishikawa Seisakusho added 9.3 percent and Howa Machinery soared 17.4 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump named North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.



Australian shares eked out modest gains as a stronger showing in Chinese steel futures helped lift miners and rising bond yields supported financials.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 17.80 points or 0.30 percent to 5,963.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 16.20 points or 0.27 percent at 6,044.20.



ANZ, Westpac, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent. Crown Resorts gained 1.2 percent after announcing changes to its leadership team. GrainCorp lost nearly 5 percent after the company warned that fiscal 2018 will be a challenging year for its grains business.



Australia's consumer confidence strengthened during the week ended November 19 to the highest level in sixteen weeks, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed today.



Separately, minutes of the Reserve Bank's November meeting showed that policymakers remained concerned about slow wage growth and inflation.



Gains in technology stocks helped Seoul stocks end modestly higher for the day. The benchmark Kospi inched up 3.03 points or 0.12 percent to 2,530.70, with SK Hynix climbing 3.5 percent while LG Display jumped as much as 6 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended marginally lower at 8,088.48, with Kathmandu Holdings and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pacing the decliners after mixed trading updates.



In economic releases, total credit card spending in New Zealand climbed 0.8 percent month-over-month in October, following a 0.7 percent rise in September, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed.



Elsewhere, Malaysian shares were marginally higher and benchmark indexes in India, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose modestly, with some merger-and-acquisition news supporting sentiment on a light day on the economic front. The Dow rose 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up around 0.1 percent each.



