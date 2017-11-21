Bare Metal Cloud Market Worth $26.21 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 38.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalbare metal cloud marketis anticipated to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as increased demand for secure storage facility and rapid developments in the cloud industry have encouraged enterprises to switch to bare metal cloud from conventional cloud services.

Bare metal cloud solutions are gaining momentum and witnessing a high demand from enterprises across different industry verticals. These solutions offer manifold benefits such as efficient data storage, streamlined data center operations, and faster service delivery through various solutions such as bare metal compute and storage network. Presently, the rapid uptake of internet and networking has increased the demand for more storage space, advanced networking solutions, and high computing power in cloud services.

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2016. The increased use of compute, network, and storage facilities to virtualize data centers is driving the hardware market. Moreover, the accelerated use of internet-based technologies and electronic devices is expected to further propel the market growth.

The maintenance service segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the need for regular maintenance post installation. The demand for these services is expected to increase over the forecast period. The increasing advancements in cloud services are encouraging providers to introduce new updates in minimal time with better quality. This is further creating an opportunity for market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for bare metal cloud has increased over the years, owing to the increasing significance of data security and rising adoption of advanced cloud services along with advanced authentication support.

The U.S. government is investing considerable amount of monetary and non-monetary resources to encourage the adoption of cloud services across various sectors and carry out initiatives such as smart cities.

The increasing use of cloud and internet-based technology in Canada has triggered the adoption of bare metal cloud services in businesses of all sizes.

has triggered the adoption of bare metal cloud services in businesses of all sizes. Factors such as high demand for cloud-based services and automated storage adoption by small- and mid-sized companies are expected to be the key trends influencing the market growth.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Inc., among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the bare metal cloud market based on type, deployment, enterprise, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hardware Bare Metal Compute Bare Metal Network Bare Metal Storage Service Integration & Migration Consulting & Assessment Maintenance Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hosted On-Premise

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Advertising BFSI Government Healthcare Manufacturing Telecom & IT Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Australia Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



