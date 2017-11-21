Sweden, 2017-11-21 09:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZetaDisplay is the first company in Europe, and second in the world, to be certified by Samsung in Korea under its "Application Certification Program". The certification means that Samsung is using technology and software from ZetaDisplay to test current and future technology for professional and smart displays used in digital communications.



"The technology is developing rapidly, and this cooperation is evidence that ZetaDisplay is at the cutting edge of technology when it comes to launching high level functionality and customer benefits throughout the world to the retail sector, for internal communications, and for public environments. This cooperation gives ZetaDisplay a technological head start and guarantees a high level of functionality and stability when Samsung launches new smart display models on the global market", says CEO Leif Liljebrunn.



ZetaDisplay is the largest supplier of digital signage solutions in Europe with approximately 130 employees and companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Baltic states and the Benelux countries, offering installations for trademark suppliers, retail store chains and personal communications in over 35 countries around the world.



"ZetaDisplay is one of the major solution providers for digital communication in the Nordics and Europe. ZetaDisplay has worked for several years with Samsung Smart Signage Platform and we are proud to deepen the partnership and include them as one of the first partners in the Application Certification Program. Samsung puts great value in solution partners such as ZetaDisplay since any good solution relies on both good hardware and advanced software. The objective of the Application Certification Program is to help those solution partners and to finally let them deliver zero-defect solutions to the customers", says Vincent Piarou, Business Development Manager, European Display Organization at Samsung.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.