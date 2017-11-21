ATOS: The City of Marseille tests Auxylium, Atos' advanced military communication solution

Paris, November 22 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and the City of Marseille launch an experiment to adapt Auxylium, the Atos communication solution used by the French Armed Forces in Sentinel Operation, to the needs of Marseille civil security.

Combining the strengths of civil technology with the high standards of advanced military equipment the Auxylium solution equips the French Armed Forces as part of Sentinel Operation. In operational emergencies it provides an encrypted and reliable communication solution across civil and military mobile telephone networks, which enables, in particular, to reduce the risk of networks becoming overloaded and to guarantee the smooth running of operational command.

As part of its work to secure public safety, the City of Marseille aims to experiment with Auxylium in order to assess the full potential that the solution could bring to its municipal police force, particularly in terms of responsiveness, confidentiality and coordination in sharing large amounts of information.

This is one of the first opportunities to test Auxylium in an exclusively civil setting. Auxylium, which was launched in 2016, following a project of co-innovation between Atos and the French Ministry of National Defence (MoD), is a mobile tactical communication solution. It is lightweight, ergonomic, secure and environmentally responsible and is based on Hoox, the ultra-secure smartphone developed by Atos.

Caroline Pozmentier, Deputy Mayor of Marseille, Security, Vice President of the PACA[i] region, explains: "Today the challenge is to have a comprehensive, coordinated and shared approach to criminal risk and in particular to terrorist risk. That is why we want to encourage dialogue and experimentation between the public and private sectors, as close to the ground as possible, and to provide our citizens with the best solutions in terms of security. Atos' know-how in new technologies and its ability to industrialize innovative approaches are part of this ambition."

Thierry Siouffi, Senior Vice-President Public Sector of Atos and Sales Director of Atos in France adds: "We are proud of the confidence that the City of Marseille is demonstrating in us with this collaboration. This is an important step for our Auxylium solution, which we want to develop outside of the military sector. With this new project, the solution will be enriched by input directly from the requirements on the ground."

Atos is showing its Auxylium solution at the Salon Milipol Paris 2017 (stand 6s 197) which is held in Paris Nord Villepinte from 21 - 24 November 2017.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion.

sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

[i] Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, region in South-West France, of which the capital is Marseille.





