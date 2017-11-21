The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced a new cycle of funding dedicated to renewable energy projects in the developing world. Eligible technologies include solar PV, micro-grids and storage.

The IRENA/ADFD Project Facility comprises seven annual cycles, and last week the partners opened the sixth round of funding which includes $50 million in concessional loans. Applications for the sixth cycle will be accepted until 17:00 GST on February 15, 2018.

The projects selected for the fifth round of funding under the same facility will be announced in January 2018. In January 2017, solar PV and micro-grid projects won the main bulk of the ...

