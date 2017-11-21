

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian utility Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) Tuesday said it is targeting a total of 3.3 billion euros of EBITDA in 2020, representing a 32% increase from 2017.



In its 2018- 2020 Strategic Plan, the company increased its digitalisation capex to 5.3 billion euros vs. 4.7 billion euros envisaged in the previous plan. The company is expected to generate 1.9 billion euros of cumulative incremental EBITDA between 2018-2020, or 900 million euros of incremental EBITDA in 2020.



Around 60% of this growth will come from higher margins and 40% from lower opex on a cumulative basis, implying strong double-digit returns from this investment. The expected 1.9 billion euros of cumulative incremental EBITDA contribution represents an increase of 300 million euros vs. the previous plan.



In the power and gas retail business, Enel is expected to deliver 21% EBITDA growth, reaching 2.9 billion euros in 2020, up from 2.4 billion euros in 2017, while increasing overall volumes sold by more than 30%.



Enhanced digitalisation is expected to allow the company to achieve a cash cost target of 10.3 billion euros in 2020 vs. a 2017 cash cost base of 11.1 billion euros, or a 7% reduction in nominal terms.



Further, Enel said that over the next three years, it plans to dispose of a further 3.2 billion euros of existing assets mainly focusing on Thermal Generation and exiting non-strategic countries, as well as investing up to 4.7 billion euros. Of this, 2.3 billion euros will be invested in the buy-out of minorities, 2 billion euros in acquisitions in the Networks and e-Solutions businesses, and the remaining 400 million euros in equity partnerships.



The company also said it is targeting 1.2 billion euros of savings in real terms in 2020 vs. 2017, of which 500 million euros driven by the investments in digitalisation.



Further, dividend pay-out confirmed at 70% on Group net ordinary income from 2018 onwards. Minimum dividend of 0.28 euro per share on 2018 results, a 33% increase vs. the minimum dividend guaranteed for 2017.



