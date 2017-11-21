Clear Leisure Plc - Mediapolis Court Appeal

21 November 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Mediapolis Update

Following the announcement of 27 October 2017 regarding the decision of the Ivrea Court to rule in favour of the winding up petition of the local prosecutor against Mediapolis Srl, the Board, subsequent to the formal receipt of such decision, announces that the Company and Mediapolis Srl have jointly appealed the judgement to the Appeal Court of Turin.

