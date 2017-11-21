sprite-preloader
Clear Leisure Plc - Mediapolis Court Appeal

21 November 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Mediapolis Update

Following the announcement of 27 October 2017 regarding the decision of the Ivrea Court to rule in favour of the winding up petition of the local prosecutor against Mediapolis Srl, the Board, subsequent to the formal receipt of such decision, announces that the Company and Mediapolis Srl have jointly appealed the judgement to the Appeal Court of Turin.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3407 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935

Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


© 2017 PR Newswire