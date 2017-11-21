JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st October 2017 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st October 2017
|US$ 9.91
The NAV at 31 October 2017 is $9.91 per share ($9.82 at 30 September 2017). The increase of 9 cents is due to investment gains of 10 cents, income from investments 3 cents and a change in the fair value of CULS of 3 cents offset by expenses/finance costs of (4 cents) and increase in the provision for performance fees (3 cents). Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com