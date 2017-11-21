sprite-preloader
21.11.2017 | 10:29
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st October 2017 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st October 2017US$ 9.91

The NAV at 31 October 2017 is $9.91 per share ($9.82 at 30 September 2017). The increase of 9 cents is due to investment gains of 10 cents, income from investments 3 cents and a change in the fair value of CULS of 3 cents offset by expenses/finance costs of (4 cents) and increase in the provision for performance fees (3 cents). Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire