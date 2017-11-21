Jerome Jean Haegeli to become Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist as of January 2018 21 November 2017, Zurich

As of 01 January 2018, Jerome Jean Haegeli will become Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist at the Swiss Re Institute. Current Group Chief Economist Kurt Karl will retire at the end of December 2017 after six years in the role and 17 years with Swiss Re.

In his new role, Jerome Jean Haegeli will be responsible for guiding the company's economic research, associated forecasts and consulting, as well as driving Swiss Re's thought leadership in strengthening long-term investing and financial resilience. Jerome Jean Haegeli will report to Jeffrey Bohn, Director of the Swiss Re Institute.

Jerome Jean Haegeli is currently Swiss Re's Head of Investment Strategy at Group Asset Management. He started his career at Swiss Re in 2008, and prior to joining the company, held senior roles at Bank Julius Baer, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board, the Swiss National Bank and UBS Warburg.

He is a member of a number of committees at the World Economic Forum, the Institute of International Finance and the European Financial Services Roundtable, with a special focus on long-term investment, infrastructure and financial resilience topics. Furthermore, he represents Swiss Re at various industry roundtables, advising governments and policymakers on key long-term investment themes. Jerome Jean Haegeli was a Visiting Fellow at the Harvard University Economic Research Department, holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Basel and a Master of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Jeffrey Bohn, Director of the Swiss Re Institute, says: "We are excited to have Jerome joining the Swiss Re Institute as Group Chief Economist. He brings with him deep experience and expertise in financial markets, international economics and central bank policy. This background makes him well qualified to steer our macro-economic research agenda."

"He can build on the success and strong reputation of our economic research and consulting work. For these achievements, we would like to thank Kurt Karl - especially for his commitment and leadership as Group Chief Economist over the past six years." Kurt Karl joined in 2000 as Chief Economist of the Americas, based in New York City. Since 2011, he has been Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist and Head of Economic Research & Consulting.

Jeffrey Bohn continues: "All our research plays a pivotal role in providing our clients with a differentiated service offering with the goal to support them in making informed decisions on how to steer their business in a fast changing insurance market environment."

Launched in March 2017, the Swiss Re Institute combines the company's renowned research and development capabilities with world-class external research partners. Its mission is to deliver powerful insights on current and future issues affecting the re/insurance industry - and the world at large.

