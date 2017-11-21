Cannabis Sativa Inc.: Debby Goldsberry Named to Cannabis Business Executive 2017 Most Important Womens List Top 10

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that Debby Goldsberry, a member of the Cannabis Sativa Board of Directors, has been named in the Top 10 of Cannabis Business Executive's 2017 CBE 75 Most Important Women list:

'Debby has been an important voice as an Independent Director and her experience and acumen is important to the future course of CBDS,' said Cannabis Sativa CEO Mike Gravel.

Debby Goldsberry has nearly 30 years experience as a leader in the medical and adult use marijuana industry. She is executive director at Magnolia Wellness, an award-winning dispensary in Oakland, California, and is the managing director of the Berkeley Community Care Center dispensary at Amoeba Music. She co-founded the Berkeley Patients Group (BPG) medical cannabis collective in 1999, directing its growth for over 11 years. Goldsberry also owns and operates Emergent Management Consulting, a cannabusiness firm in Oakland. She developed and implemented standard operating procedures for procurement, product safety, patient relations, and business management and operations, which have been replicated by dispensaries around the nation. As a community leader, Goldsberry is active in the campaign to reform the California cannabis laws and to protect patient's rights. She co-founded and directed Americans for Safe Access (ASA), Medical Cannabis Safety Council (MCSC), and Cannabis Action Network (CAN). She is a former board member at California NORML and of the Marijuana Policy Project, and is a professor at Oaksterdam University, teaching dispensary operations and management. In 2017, Goldsberry published her first book, Idiot's Guide: Starting and Running a Marijuana Business (Penguin Random House). Goldsberry has been a staff writer at DOPE Magazine and High Times Medical Marijuana Magazine, was a featured blogger at 'Smell the Truth' and 'Ladybud.' She currently writes for Freedom Leaf and Cannabis Dispensary Magazine.



About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ('CBDS') is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the 'hi' and 'White Rabbit' brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: Wild Earth Naturals, Inc., (wildearthnaturals.com), iBudtender (www.ibudtender.com) and PrestoDoctor (www.prestodoctor.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for the acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

