Sectra Wins French PACS Deal With Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne as Two Clinics Merge

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) hereby announces it has signed a contract with Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. Sectra will provide PACS for radiology and breast imaging. Sectra's solution will be used by the radiology departments at two clinics, which will merge and consolidate their systems into one. The new site, Médipôle Lyon-Villeurbanne, will work under the entity Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. With a joint solution, they can improve collaboration and increase clinical efficiency and quality, thereby improving patient care.

"To us, it was important to find a future-proof vendor recognized for efficient solutions," says Mr. Lounis, Radiology Department Manager at Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. "Sectra's solution has a proven track record of high system availability and support for efficient radiology workflows, which aligns well with our strategy. Its future-proof technology and the possibility to smoothly extend the solution to other departments are important aspects of meeting the future needs of Médipôle Lyon-Villeurbanne."

"Sectra is distinguished by being highly innovative as a company," says Dr. Emonet, Co-Manager of Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. "Also, it's beneficial to be able to secure a consolidated patient pathway at Médipôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. In addition, the imaging element of the solution will enable us to provide greater value to our patients on a daily basis."

"Sectra's experience of large-scale projects impressed us and will be valuable given the future size of Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne," says Dr. Lebas, Co-Manager of Imapôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. "The flexibility of Sectra PACS is unique and enables each radiologist to work efficiently according to their own preferences. The tools offered in oncology will also add value."

The contract includes Sectra PACS for reviewing radiology images at Médipôle Lyon-Villeurbanne. The Sectra solution will handle the approximately 150,000 examinations performed at the clinic every year. The contract is sold as a service (SAAS).

About Sectra PACS

Sectra PACS is optimized for high-production environments with stability and usability in focus. It is designed to shorten report turnaround times, enhance result distribution workflows, and improve communication between radiology and referring departments. For four continuous years, Sectra PACS has won the customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for US hospitals with over 200 beds and for three years in a row the "Best in KLAS" for Global (Non-US) PACS.

Sectra PACS is part of Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering, which is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components.

Experience the solutions at RSNA 2017

Sectra's solutions for radiology imaging will be showcased at RSNA in booth #6113. Read more and book a meeting with Sectra at RSNA.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46(0)708-23-56-10

