

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced it has agreed to sell a package of its interests in the Bruce assets in the North Sea to Serica Energy plc. Serica will pay BP an upfront payment of 12.8 million pounds, a share of cash flows over the next four years, a consideration equivalent to 30% of BP's post-tax decommissioning costs and several contingent payments dependent on future asset performance and product prices. Overall, BP expects to receive payments of around 300 million pounds, the majority of which will be received over the next four years.



BP currently operates the assets, which comprise the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields, three bridge-linked platforms and associated subsea infrastructure.



Bernard Looney, BP chief executive, Upstream, said: 'We remain committed to the North Sea and continue to invest. We expect our production there to double to around 200,000 barrels equivalent a day by 2020 through new projects like Quad 204 and Clair Ridge.'



