

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher on Tuesday amid political uncertainty and ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due this week. The euro steadied somewhat after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



The benchmark DAX was down 16 points or 0.12 percent at 13,042 in late opening deals despite positive overnight cues from Wall Street and Asia.



Uniper shares were down about half a percent. The energy company rejected a 8.05 billion euro ($9.45 billion) bid from Finland's Fortum, saying the offer doesn't reflect its true value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX