

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,518,123.75 11.4949



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,673,966.66 15.6102



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 855,516.20 18.9475



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,587,585.15 18.1168



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,603,158.87 10.6702



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4550000 USD 48,546,963.00 10.6697



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 40,944,568.15 13.0189



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,076.81 14.2418



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,209,580.44 16.8936



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,342,691.12 17.0543



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,207,069.04 11.4534



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,063,173.39 17.5998



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,923,945.64 19.4876



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,937,018.28 17.6276



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,620,078.92 14.8432



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,581,981.50 15.2114



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,745,092.71 16.5367



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,396,857.08 19.4008



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,826,329.46 17.1755



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,646,821.94 10.9242



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,337,113.02 19.0989



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,839,656.01 20.1394



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,123,626.25 20.4945



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,375,557.47 18.003



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,625,722.15 18.0023



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,953,403.76 13.9689



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,959,157.47 19.7814



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,262,493.49 16.9395



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,589,772.03 11.4529



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,086,023.50 20.04



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13800000 USD 234,122,278.34 16.9654



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,713,418.68 18.1378



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,182,482.11 5.5201



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,049,161.95 19.2578



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,068,915.60 16.4449



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,900,763.58 14.6213



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,491,101.35 18.4087



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 324,899.08 20.3062



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,355,892.96 20.5996



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,119,808.79 20.2601



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX