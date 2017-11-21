Chairman of Astana EXPO 2017 Presents the Order of Friendship to Secretary General of the BIE

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 162nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) took place in Paris. Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported on the results of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, presented the Dostyk Order (Order of Friendship) of the Second Class to Secretary General of the BIE Vicente Loscertales. The order was handed over to Dimitri Kerkentzes, Deputy Secretary General of the BIE. Chairman of the Astana EXPO 2017 emphasized the important role of the BIE in successful holding of EXPO exhibitions worldwide.

"We had three key tasks to solve - to ensure participation of over 100 countries and seven international organizations; to attract more than two million visitors and to host the event at the highest organizational level. As you are aware, 115 countries and 22 organizations participated in the EXPO," said Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

Moreover, the number of visitors exceeded the planned figure twofold and amounted to almost four million people. The Nur Alem national pavilion was visited by one million 300 thousand people.

"Today, we can proudly state that all the set tasks were successfully solved and the goals were achieved. By common efforts, we created an area of high technologies and positive energy," concluded the head of the national company.

The Astana EXPO 2017 gave momentum to the economic advancement of Kazakhstan. Preparation and hosting of the exhibition contributed to the GDP growth by 4.3%. Commodity production grew by 70%, and demand for tourist services raised by 78%.

Even before opening of the EXPO, it had been decided to keep the unique facilities as the exhibition heritage and to create a comfortable tourist area for the city residents.

On 11 November, the Nur Alem national pavilion, the Best Practice Area, two thematic pavilions and the Art Center reopened their doors.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy was an expositional and recreational event that took place between 10 June and 10 September, 2017 in the capital of Kazakhstan. The exhibition lasted 93 days and became one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. Overall, 115 countries and 22 international organizations took part in the event.

