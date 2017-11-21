Food Thickeners Market Size Worth $18.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfood thickeners marketis expected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for flavored beverages and carbonated drinks is expected to propel growth over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Major players in the industry are the global conglomerates with high production volume and wide regional presence. CP Kelco, DuPont, and ADM are some of the key players involved in manufacturing food thickeners. These companies compete on the basis of price and product quality, thereby triggering competitive rivalry.

Starch and its derivatives are widely preferred owing to their low cost, wide availability, and high-shelf life properties. Hydrocolloids such as pectin and various types of gums are used as thickeners owing to their gelling, thickening, and superior stability properties. However, the high cost of hydrocolloids is expected to hamper their growth.

Manufacturers in the industry stock raw materials to avoid supply shortages and eliminate third-party intermediaries. Manufacturers also emphasize on product innovation in spite of challenges such as discrepancies in the supply chain and raw material price volatility, which accounts for a major share of the overall production cost.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Food Thickeners Market Analysis, By Product (Starch, Hydrocolloids, Protein), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-thickeners-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Starch segment dominated the industry and accounted for over 40% of the overall demand in 2016, owing to low cost, easy availability, and high-shelf life of the product

High demand for proteins owing to various health benefits such as muscle building, healthy aging, and weight loss is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, which is in turn likely to augment the demand

The industry in Europe was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to denote a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the robust food & beverage industry and changing culinary taste preferences of consumers in the region

was valued at in 2016 and is projected to denote a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the robust food & beverage industry and changing culinary taste preferences of consumers in the region Food thickeners industry in China is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to high demand for dairy, sauces, and baby food products

is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to high demand for dairy, sauces, and baby food products The U.S. accounted for over 70% of the North American market owing to the presence of several food manufacturing companies such as Kellogg Co., Tyson Foods, Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company

The key players in the industry including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, and CP Kelco accounted for 70% of the overall revenue share

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/omega-3-polyunsaturated-fatty-acids-pufas-market

Spices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-market

Fortified Foods Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fortified-foods-market

Stevia & Truvia Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stevia-and-truvia-market

Grand View Research has segmented food thickeners market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China India

Central and South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/food-and-beverages

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com