BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as German political impasse continued and investors awaited cues from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due this week.



The euro steadied somewhat after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points at 5,346 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Monday.



