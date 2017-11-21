Poppins, Which Brings Old Headphones and Speakers New Life, is a Big Hit on Indiegogo

LONDON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative tech company Gooseberry creates device that brings Bluetooth to wired headphones. Busts Indiegogo target in three days.

Gooseberry, a company committed to evolving existing technology, has announced that its second crowdfunding campaign, this time providing a Bluetooth solution to existing wired headphones, has already been a huge success.

Poppins, which launched on Indiegogo last week, hit its target after just three days. It is an attractive device that quickly makes the connection between a phone and headphones wire free, allowingthe user tokeeptheir phone tucked away in a handbag, jacket, pocket or rucksack. Unlike rival systems Poppins uses innovative, advanced technology to ensure high quality sound.

The clever device, which comes in a range of different colours and attaches magnetically, can connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth enabled device allowing the user to not only to lose the tether to a phone but also share music from multiple other sources.

Plug a Poppins into a stereo system, connect multiple Poppins-enabled or Bluetooth headphones and share music with a group or crowd - small get together or silent disco

Children travelling in a car can use Poppins-enabled Bluetooth headphones to share music streaming from a phone or tablet, while parents continue to listen to different music in the front

Colleagues editing music or video or attending a video conference can attach Poppins to a computer and both listen in, without disturbing the rest of the team

Gooseberry has a proven track record in crowdfunding - its Smart Buckle campaign, which ran earlier this year shipped within two months of the campaign ending - to date 8,000 units have been sold. Gooseberry will follow a similar timeline with Poppins and ship in February.

About Gooseberry

Gooseberry is built on a philosophy of designing thoughtful products that rejuvenate products that people already love. Smart Buckle rejuvenates the classic watch with cutting edge smart features, and now Poppins enables any headphone to become wireless. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and with a team in UK and India, Gooseberry is a team of passionate individuals who aspire to be a conscious business. Find out more at http://www.gooseberry.store