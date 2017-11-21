

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the airline reported higher revenues, traffic and capacity in its fiscal 2017, despite weak profit. Looking ahead, the company projects capacity growth in fiscal 2018.



Carolyn McCall, easyJet's outgoing Chief Executive, said, 'easyJet delivered a robust performance during a difficult year for the aviation industry... Our planned approach of achieving number one or two positions at Europe's leading airports, friendly and efficient customer service and a continuous focus on sustainable cost control has put easyJet at a strategic advantage during a period when there have been bankruptcies and some airlines have struggled operationally.'



For the year, pretax profit was 385 million pounds, down from 507 million pounds in the previous year. Profit tax fell 30.2 percent from last year to 305 million pounds or 76.8 pence per share.



Headline profit before tax was 408 million pounds, compared to 494 million pounds in the prior year. Headline earnings per share were 81.9 pence, compared to 107.6 pence last year.



Total revenue increased 8.1 percent to 5.05 billion pounds from 4.67 billion pounds last year, reflecting a currency benefit, strong ancillary revenue and increased load factors, alleviating ticket pricing pressures. Revenue per seat was down 0.4 percent at 58.23 pounds.



In the 2017 year, easyJet flew 80.2 million passengers, up 9.7 percent year on year.



Capacity grew by 8.5 percent to over 86.7 million seats. Load factor was at 92.6 percent compared to 91.6 percent, a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board recommended an ordinary dividend of 40.9 pence per share. This will be paid on March 23 to shareholders on the register at close of business on March 2.



Looking ahead, easyJet said it will continue its strategy of purposeful investment to drive profitable growth. easyJet plans to grow capacity by around 6 percent for the 2018 financial year, excluding any prospective Air Berlin capacity.



Forward bookings are ahead of last year at 88 percent for the first quarter and 26 percent for the second quarter.



The company added that revenue trends in the first quarter have been encouraging, primarily as a result of some capacity leaving the market. Revenue per seat growth at constant currency in the first quarter is now expected to be positive by low to mid-single digits.



The company's newly appointed CEO, Johan Lundgren, will be joining on December 1, with Carolyn McCall stepping down on November 30.



Regarding Air Berlin, the company said the acquisition will result in easyjet entering into leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft, offering employment to up to 1,000 former Air Berlin crews and taking over other assets including slots. The acquisition is expected to close in December 2017.



In London, easyJet shares were trading at 1,357 pence, up 6.18 percent.



