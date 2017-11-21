

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors digested some disappointing earnings updates and awaited cues from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,393 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 1.2 percent on reporting a small fall in third-quarter sales.



Aggreko lost 10 percent. In a third-quarter trading update, the temporary power provider reported a 15 percent fall in revenue in power solutions utility business.



Johnson Matthey fell over 2 percent and Melrose slumped 6.7 on disappointing earnings updates.



On the positive side, EasyJet shares soared more than 6 percent. The airline reported a 17 percent fall in full-year pre-tax profits but said its revenue trends for the first quarter are encouraging.



Mining giant BHP Billiton rose about 1 percent. The company has reached a preliminary agreement with Brazilian prosecutors on the process for settling claims of $48 billion stemming from the Samarco disaster in 2015.



In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit increased in October, the Office for National Statistics reported. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, increased by GBP 0.5 billion from the previous year to GBP 8 billion in October.



