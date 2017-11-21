Defoaming Coating Additives Market is Predicted to Witness Significant Growth by 2016: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR in the years to come. Defoaming coating additives are those organic chemical compounds that usually possess reduced surface tension. They are being added to paints, resins, and lacquers to enhance their flow and avert the pin-hole formation. With the help of these chemicals, the rate of VOC emissions can be brought down. In addition, it provides enhanced quality, lowered cost, and high level of productivity.

The most striking aspects that are attached with their use may encompass gloss enhancement, high level of stain resistance, and outstanding dispersion stability. A wide range of applications are associated with these defoaming coating additives ranging from wood & furniture, industrial sector, building & construction, to automotive. It has been observed that the product is attaining huge recognition due to enhanced benefits and applications across the globe.

The factors that are responsible for the defoaming coating additives market growth may include rise in the industrialization, urbanization, increase in the demands of the product, mounting demands for coatings in architecture, rise in the emphasis on low-VOC content in the formulation, favorable economic conditions, augmented demand from the automobile and machinery industry.

Rise in the population, intensified investments in the research and development activities, and technological advancements. In addition, implementation of strict regulations regarding environment is also having an optimistic impact on the market growth.

Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented on the basis of type as Vegetable Oil-Based, Water-Based, Polymer-Based, Silicone-Based, Mineral Oil-Based, and others. Among all the types, it has been observed that the Water-Based segment is taking up the largest share in the market due to its cost-effective nature as compared to others. It has been estimated that the Defoaming Coating Additives Market will witness a robust growth in the forthcoming years owing to rising applications and scope across the globe.

Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented on the basis of application as Industrial, Wood & Furniture, Architectural, and Automotive. Among all the applications, the segment of Architectural is holding the largest share in the market, the reason being rise in the standard of living and increase in the inclinations towards attractive homes and commercial spaces among the consumers.

Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Among all the geographical regions, it has been noticed that the Asia-Pacific is lately considered as the largest market and it is estimated that the region will go on displaying a robust growth in the next couple of years, the reason being augmented demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, robust economic growth, developing nations, mounting disposable income, widespread growth of industrial production, and rise in the vehicles' production.

On the contrary, North America and Europe are also witnessing a steady growth due to rise in the market growth opportunities in these regions. The key players operating in the Defoaming Coating Additives Market are recognized as Munzing Chemie GmbH, DOW Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Allnex SA/NV, BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana), Arkema S.A., BASF SE, and Elementis PLC.

