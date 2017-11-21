sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Helaba with Earnings of EUR 381 Million Before Taxes in Q3

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Results exceed target
  • Earnings forecast confirmed
  • Risk situation remains comfortable
  • Challenging business environment unchanged

Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen generated pre-tax profits of EUR 381 million in the first nine months of 2017, a decline of EUR 36 million compared to the very good result achieved in the same period last year. The consolidated profit after taxes amounted to EUR 249 million (previous year: EUR 266 million). This means that Helaba performed well in the context of a market environment that continues to be challenging. The significant growth in net trading income and the low level of provisions for losses on loans and advances had a positive effect. Apart from a decline in net interest income due to the ECB's monetary and QE policies, valuation effects resulting from cross-currency basis spreads (CCBS) once again had a negative impact.

Notice to editorial teams:

Your will find our Investor Relations Presentation as a download at: http://investorrelations.helaba.de

Full press release is available at https://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060?langid=2


Press and Communication

MAIN TOWERNeue Mainzer Strasse 52-58

60311 Frankfurt am Main http://www.helaba.de

Tel.: +49(0)69/9132-2192

Mike Peter Schweitzer

E-Mail: mikepeter.schweitzer@helaba.de

Ursula-Brita Krück

E-Mail: ursula-brita.krueck@helaba.de


