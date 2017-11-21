European research group Solliance has announced new conversion efficiencies of 13.5% (cell) and 12.2% (module) for its perovskite based PV technology. The group states that the records were achieved in a factory setting, using an industrially scalable roll to roll process.

Though its potential for low-cost, high efficiency is well known within the solar industry, issues with stability, defects and moisture sensitivity have kept perovskite PV largely confined to research laboratories.

Solliance, however, is one a few organizations working on industrially applicable processes for the material, and has hit a new milestone in its research. The group has developed a roll to roll process for the production of perovskite modules, and this week published new maximum efficiency records of 13.5% for individual cells measuring 0.1cm², and 12.2% on a module measuring 10.5cm².

The researchers selected a 10-meter segment of foil with 'visually good perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...