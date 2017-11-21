The regulation is intended to support tenants to participate in the advantages of a PV system on the roof of larger apartment buildings, up to 100 kW with a special additional tariff.

The European Commission has approved Germany's law for tenants' solar power supply. The law had been approved by the German Parliament in the summer and came officially into force on July 25. The incentives granted by the new regulation, however, had not been paid off to date, due to the lack of the EU approval, and this is now possible.

The German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) now expects a significant increasing interest in locally produced photovoltaic offerings from tenants. In view of the significant drop in photovoltaic ...

