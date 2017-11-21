Lockton Launches their Women In Leadership (WIL) Initiative in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lockton, the world's largest independently owned insurance broker, today launched their Women In Leadership (WIL) initiative for Lockton's female Associates, clients and business partners in the United Arab Emirates.

More than 60 women from across the UAE participated in the event, entitled The Psychology of Successful Women, which detailed the key characteristics and behaviours which women can adopt to enhance their career. During her session,Shona Rowan, Australia based Peak Performance Consultant, focused onuncovering the key differences between an average female performer and an outstanding female performer, strengthening women's self-confidence and helping to clarify their professional goals.

"Having worked with their internal WIL committee in the UAE before, I have been completely inspired by Lockton's commitment to boosting the profiles, goals and careers of their female Associates," commented Shona. "Women often underestimate their capabilities and allow self-doubt to hold them back from saying yes to opportunities or taking on bigger roles. It's my passion to empower and support women to maximise their success by boosting self-belief and equipping women with practical career acceleration strategies that are proven to work - particularly in highly competitive or male dominated environments."

Lockton's Regional Chief Operating Officer Lama Sweis commented on the firm's commitment to supporting the professional growth of their female Associates, clients and business partners.She has recently celebrated her 10 year anniversary at Lockton and has been the pioneer behind the initiative launched today in the UAE.

"We are privileged to work with so many talented women who are paving the way for future female executives through their skills, expertise and exemplary leadership. This is the first of many events we plan to host to support their journey.

"Lockton's mantra is 'Broking Done Differently' which means our private ownership allows a shift in priority. We have the freedom to be innovative to ensure our clients' best interests are put first. I strongly believe that a day like today benefits our clients' businesses by empowering female leaders to accelerate their professional success which ultimately helps make their own businesses better."

Lockton's Chairman Wael Khatib further commented, "The UAE is the ideal platform for such a worthy initiative as it is in line with its wise leadership's commitment to promote gender parity in the workplace."

Today's event was held at the Viceroy, Yas Island, and is the first of several events Lockton's WIL group will hold in the UAE to give women the opportunity to establish professional connections and learn from each other's success.

