Land Club: Crowdfunding Platform Offers a New Way to Invest in Strategic Land

Backed by Affinity Global Real Estate, Land Club is taking a new spin on land ownership and investment.

A new FCA regulated crowdfunding platform is offering investors the chance to invest in strategic land opportunities.

Land Club, launched last week, offers the opportunity for investors to buy shares in companies owning strategic land sites for as little as £1,000.

Founding Director Sebastian Whitton said; "The opportunity to invest in strategic Land arrives at a significant moment in our country's history. A lack of good quality, available housing is a national problem, where construction of new and suitably community-orientated developments have not kept pace with our economy and population growth."

He added; "We set up Land Club to allow the masses to invest in land, not just the few and the returns on Strategic Land can be very appealing. Our strategic planning partner Savills estimates that planning consent increases land values by an average of 50-60%[1]."

The start-up said it will be targeting sites it views as land that has significant residential or commercial development potential, due to close proximity to key transport links, high demand for housing and nearby community amenities.

Given the UKs need for sustainable and affordable housing, highlighted again recently in Philip Hammond's budget announcement; Land Club will put an emphasis on sites that deliver this need to the public.

The opportunities will be listed on the crowdfunding platform along with site plans, reports and an indication of the future land value from credited valuation surveyors.

After funding is complete, investors hold shares in the company that owns the land and when the plot is sold with planning or developed, they collect their share of the net profits.

Land Club has seeded its initial offering with two investment opportunities. One on Kingston and one in County Durham. Please see http://www.landclub.co.uk for more information.

Note to Editors

Based in London, Land Club Ltd was founded in March 2017 by real estate professionals with a vision to provide an accessible investment route into credible and tangible land based projects.

Land Club is an appointed representative of Share In Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Land Club is backed by real estate owners and developers; Affinity Global Real Estate. Affinity Global Real Estate specialise in the acquisition of real estate based assets where there is an opportunity to add value. Affinity boast assets across many different sub sectors of the real estate industry with an investment portfolio valued in excess £129m covering commercial, residential, retail and redevelopment.

