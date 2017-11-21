

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade Tuesday amid German political uncertainty and ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due this week.



The euro steadied somewhat after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 387.02 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.3 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Italy's biggest utility Enel rose 2.4 percent after it unveiled plans to invest 24.6 billion euros in capital expenditure over the next three years.



EasyJet shares soared more than 6 percent in London. The airline reported a 17 percent fall in full-year pre-tax profits but said its revenue trends for the first quarter are encouraging.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 1.2 percent on reporting a small fall in third-quarter sales.



Johnson Matthey fell over 2 percent and Melrose slumped 6.7 on disappointing earnings updates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX