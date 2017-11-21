

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in September from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.14 billion in September from EUR 2.23 billion in the corresponding month of 2016.



Both exports and imports climbed by 8.5 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively in September from last year.



During the January to September period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 18.5 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 13.2 billion in the same period of the previous year.



Exports surged 9.1 percent to EUR 205.5 billion, the historical maximum of the series for the accumulated in this period. Imports expanded 11.1 percent to EUR 224.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX