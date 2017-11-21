sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,88 Euro		+0,54
+0,78 %
WKN: 859545 ISIN: US5486611073 Ticker-Symbol: LWE 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,93
70,28
13:02
69,17
69,65
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOWES COMPANIES INC69,88+0,78 %