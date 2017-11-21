SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hemp University, LLC will hold its most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year... Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018. The symposium will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm EST at the Shrine Club (320 Airport Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804). Attendees will learn the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD; learn from mastery POD growers about their experiences and lessons learned; and, learn how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success.

The Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 is Hemp University's last event of 2017 and it's the fifth of seven certification classes. Attendees will receive 6-credits for attending this educational event. Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp University, LLC, said, "Our goal at Hemp University, Inc. is to help individuals who are completely committed to achieving the very highest standards in this emerging and profitable industry become successful. With just 11 days left until the event, our team has worked endlessly to bring our attendees the best possible speakers, trainers and coaches. I feel this last event of the year (The Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018) has the strongest line-up of speakers and will be our biggest and best event of 2017 yet. Our line-up faculty of Mastery POD growers and farmers will be sharing not only their growing strategies, but also their vital mistakes, which are crucial for those individuals looking to get involved in growing industrial hemp."

According to Rainbolt, this particular educational event is designed to give attendees the "final piece" of the "Industrial Hemp Formula" to success. As noted under the coursework description, "The economics effects all phases of your business and is one of the main drivers of why we are involved. In addition, learning from our 2017 growers can save you thousands or maybe even save your business. Finally, with this new information, you can more accurately plan for the 2018 growing season."

With limited seating and tickets rapidly selling out, attendees are urged to purchase their tickets now to ensure access to the symposium because the first four Hemp University symposiums have been sold-out events. "We've actually had to turn people away. That's why we're saying 'first come, first serve' so to speak. The educational symposiums have been chock-full of important information, thus drawing many farmers, entrepreneurs and investors wanting to attend. Our company can also help attendees purchase hemp seeds, hemp clones, hemp mother plants, fertilizers, advance soil amendments such as Soil Balance, greenhouses, grow lights, bailors and, very soon, CBD extractors with a 'no money up front revenue share model'," says Perlowin.

"We hold these events to help landowners, farmers and entrepreneurs add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue and to create American jobs," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. "The industry's latest estimates predict the entire U.S. hemp industry could grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, largely driven by hemp foods, body care and CBD-based products. North Carolina is starting to become a formidable player in the field, with some of the biggest influencers in the industry interested in this business. Those who win big in the industrial hemp industry are the ones who commit to nothing less than excellence and work together as a team and our industrial hemp educational symposiums are amazing vehicles to help foster this."

Instructors of this event will include:

(1) Erik Larson, entrepreneur, inventor, and product developer with a 25-year track record of bridging gaps between business developers, engineers, and production floors;

(2) Preston Gardner (Special VIP and Guest Speaker), is a market research analyst contributing to New Leaf Data Services and Cannabis Benchmarks® with over seven years of experience analyzing alternative energy, biopharmaceutical, financial services, and petroleum;

(3) Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College and current Dean of Hemp University;

(4) Jermyn Shannon-El, founder of the Cannabis Kollective Inc., a cannabis-focused consultancy and creative agency of relevant and informed business professionals, patients, and wellness advocates;

(5) Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc.;

(6) David Schmitt, is COO of Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hemp, Inc.;

(7) Bob Crumley, founder of Crumley-Roberts Attorneys at Law, FoundersHemp.com and the NC Industrial Hemp Association, Bob has played a vital role in getting North Carolina growing Hemp once again;

(8) Tony Finch, certified master grower;

(9) Harold Avery, certified master grower;

(10) Denny Lee, certified master grower; and,

(11) Keith Dunn, certified master grower.

The master growers will share their actual experiences, the latest reliable information in growing industrial hemp in North Carolina; their growing strategies and techniques in addition to sharing vital mistakes to learn from.

There are only 11 days left to buy tickets for Hemp University's December 2nd Hemp Money Event "Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018". To learn more about the line-up of master growers, farmers, coaches and trainers, who will be facilitating, click here.

Hemp, Inc. executives Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. and David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, attended MJ Biz Con (the Marijuana Business Conference) that was held this past weekend (November 14 -17, 2017). The conference was a huge success with over 110 speakers providing new industry content, 18,000 cannabis business leaders and investors, and 678 exhibitors in over 300,000 square feet of Expo Hall space. Perlowin was also captured on Fox 5 News Las Vegas briefly discussing new ways to expand the industry locally in the Las Vegas valley. To see the media news report, click here. Hemp, Inc. will also be featured in an upcoming article in the Las Vegas Sun Magazine on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Both of these interviews were initiated and organized by Cassandra Dowell of CMW Media, Hemp, Inc.'s public relations firm the leading PR Agency for the natural products industries.

Hemp, Inc. would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks, and salute, to all veterans for Veteran's Day, earlier this month.

Our "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is where we will not only grow some of our Hemp, it is a full blown holistic solution to the multifaceted veteran problems in the USA. Our prototype model is in Arizona about 20 miles north of Kingman and 90 miles from Las Vegas, NV. It's our way of saying, "Thank You" to our Veterans.

Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc." Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints

Hemp, Inc. announced recently that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan has been submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. The remainder of the solar equipment is expected to arrive in the next few days, completing the site's solar power operation.

Dwight Jory, Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin after the first of the year, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens are ready for seasonal planting, according to Jory. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval. "We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" site plan also includes a 100,000 square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, CBD testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

Hemp, Inc. and "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc." began development on the "Veteran-Village Kins Community in Arizona" approximately 5 years ago. Kins Communities are designed to grow hemp and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products to benefit veterans and to generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village, and the individuals living on the land. Each 2.5-acre lot is designed to be self-sustainable, with 1 acre allocated to grow hemp and other areas for an organic garden, natural bee-hives, a living fence, a pond, a family tree and other elements that make up a "Kins Domain."

To learn more of what a Kins Domain is, click here. Volunteers who want to help build America's first "Veteran Village Kins Community" can contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

"As Hemp, Inc. strives to be on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back."

According to Perlowin, seven "master hemp growers" from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, of course, Arizona have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Project."

To learn more about Veteran-Village Kins Communities to grow hemp, click here.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 4,500 acres of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility and a 10 acre holistic and learning center designed to treat and retrain veterans. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future. The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com).

Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is to treat, train and re-train our veterans. The prototype "Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona" is expected to be completed by late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of America's homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat women veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive, holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude... our American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community, which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

About Hemp Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.

