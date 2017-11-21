Mycoplasma Testing Market to Witness Lucrative Growth Owing to Rising Number of Drug Launches Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mycoplasma testing market was valued at USD 446.9 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D investment, and growing number of drug launches are major attributes that are fuelling the market.

Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies has been seen in the past years. This growth has been attributed by the need for advanced drugs and therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis among others. The research work is supported by the government by funding the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to facilitate research based activities for the development of new drugs. This may foster the growth of mycoplasma testing market.

Browse 90 page research report with TOC on "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mycoplasma-testing-market

Based on the products, the market is segmented into kits, reagents, instruments, and services. Kits & reagents segment holds the largest market share owing to its repetitive purchase. Kits & reagents segment has been studied after further sub-segmentation into- nucleic acid detection kits, elimination kits, PCR assays, stains, and standards & controls.

On the basis of technology, PCR segment held the largest share in 2016. PCR helps to detect the mycoplasma using its double stranded DNA. The DNA of the mycoplasma are amplified, and then a dye is used which attaches to the DNA and emits light. This shows the presence of mycoplasma.

On the basis of application, cell line testing held the largest share in 2016. Cell line testing is generally conducted in the laboratory and is the major source of mycoplasma contamination. This segment is expected to show growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of mycoplasma testing to avoid contamination in the cell culture.

On the basis of end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contributed towards the largest share in 2016. The government's support along with the huge investment made by these companies in the R&D activities has led to the development new drugs which in turn has contributed to the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market in 2016 owing to the rising healthcare expenditure made by the US government in R&D activities for the development of new drugs. There is also spending on healthcare infrastructure which contributes to the growth.

Some of the major key players of the market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Lonza Group Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; PromoCell GmbH; ATCC (American Type Culture Collection); Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.; Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.; and InvivoGen.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/carcinoembryonic-antigen-cea-market

Biopreservation Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biopreservation-market

Biochip Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biochip-market

Tissue Engineering Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/tissue-engineering-market

Market Segment:

Mycoplasma Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

• PCR Assays

• Nucleic Acid Detection Kits

• Stains

• Elimination Kits

• Standards & Controls

• Others

• Services

Mycoplasma Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• PCR

• ELISA

• Direct Assay

• Indirect Assay

• Microbial Culture Techniques

• Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Cell Line Testing

• Virus Testing

• End of Production Cells Testing

• Others

Mycoplasma Testing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Academic Research Institutes

• Cell Banks

• Contract Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Mycoplasma Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• MEA

• South Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/