City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 20-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 193.97p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 20-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 76.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 76.80p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP28.82m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528