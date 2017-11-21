SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Resolutions of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board has at it meeting on 21th of November passed resolutions on:

Amendment of the articles of association to take account of the merger of North and South Trøndelag into a single county as from 1 January 2018

I

The provisions of the Articles of Association dealing with the election of members and alternates as representatives of the public authorities and customers (depositors) to the Supervisory Board are amended to take account of the formation of Trøndelag as a single county as from 1 January 2018.

Further, the election of members and alternates as representatives of customers (depositors) is assembled to a single election district.

The Supervisory Board approves the proposed amendments to Articles 3-3 to 3-5 of the Articles of Association.

II

The Supervisory Board authorises the Board of Directors to make any minor adjustments required by Finanstilsynet.

The Supervisory Board also authorises the Board of Directors to update the election instructions to conform with the above amendments.

The amendments enter into force as from 1 January 2018, however such that preparations for the election of members and alternates to the Supervisory Board in spring 2018 take amendments into account.

