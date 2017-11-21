Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Resources Arranges a Private Placement of 5 Million Units at $0.60 per unit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture symbol: TAC) (Frankfurt: 3TA) is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 Units (the "Units") at $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance

The Company may pay cash finder's fees to certain arm's length finders (each a "Finder"), equal to eight (8%) percent of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering from purchasers introduced to the Company by each Finder. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and the resulting securities which are issued will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

For additional information regarding the Company, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

