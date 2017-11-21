On 21 November 2017, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices approved AB Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2018, which were set by the Board of AB Amber Grid on 14 November 2017 (Minutes No. 16).



New prices for natural gas transmission services are posted on AB Amber Grid website www.ambergrid.lt.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event: Rita Kaluiniene Head of Economic Analysis & Regulatory Division tel. +370 5 232 7751 fax +370 5 236 0850 e-mail: r.kaluiniene@ambergrid.lt