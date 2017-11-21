Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that we will be hosting, in partnership with The Northern Miner, the second annual Young Mining Professional of the Year Awards ("YMP Awards") on Saturday March 3, 2018 at Toronto's Shangri-La Hotel. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Peter Munk and Eira Thomas.

YMP is asking the public for its assistance in identifying the best leaders in the mining and metals industry. The YMP Awards recognize two young mining entrepreneurs, a male and a female, who over the past year, and during the course of their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The criteria for nomination are as follows:

Under the age of 40 as of December 31, 2017;

Currently engaged in the mining and metals industry; and

Domiciled in Canada, the United States or the United Kingdom.

Please visit www.youngminingprofessionals.com/nominate to submit your nomination.

Nominations for the Peter Munk Award (male) and the Eira Thomas Award (female) are open to the public until January 19, 2018. The selection committee, consisting of YMP Directors and Senior Executives at The Northern Miner, will select the nominees and announce the award recipients in February 2018.

YMP we would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG, Cassels Brock and RBC Capital Markets, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is greatly appreciated.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

YMP was founded in 2006 in Vancouver, and the organization expanded to Toronto in 2015 and to Montreal and London in 2017. Each chapter hosts a range of events in their respective city, including the Distinguished Speakers series, which has attracted the industry's top icons including Peter Munk, Pierre Lassonde, Ian Telfer, Eira Thomas, Rob McEwen, Don Lindsay, Ross Beaty and many more.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards and other YMP events, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.