Urology Devices Market Worth 44.37 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Urology Devices Market by Product ((Endoscopes, Robotic, Lasers & Lithotripsy, Dialysis, Urodynamic Systems), (Guidewires, Catheters, Biopsy Devices)), Disease (Kidney Disease, Urologic Cancer, Pelvic Organ Prolapse), End User - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 44.37 Billion by 2022 from USD 31.44 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in urology devices.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 120 Market Data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Urology Devices Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urology-devices-market-173062212.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Instruments are estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By product, the Urology Devices Market is classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment is expected to lead the global Urology Devices Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of urology devices in hospitals and clinics, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in urology.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=173062212

The kidney diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By disease, the market is segmented into kidney disease, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse. The kidney diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global urology devices in 2017. A large number of products are used in the diagnosis and treatment of this segment which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Hospitals and clinics are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Urology Devices Market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, dialysis centers, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Urology Devices Market during the forecast period. The heavy burden of urological cancers such as prostate cancer and bladder cancer, along with the accessibility and availability of diagnosis and treatment instruments in hospitals and clinics in a short period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=173062212

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Urology Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Urology Devices Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as accessibility to advanced technologies and opportunities for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, growing incidence of cancer, and technological advancements of urology devices in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the Urology Devices Market include Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Baxter (US), Boston Scientific (US), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Medtronic (US), C. R. Bard (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Prometheus Group (US), Medi-Globe (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Stryker (US), ROCAMED (France), Medica (Italy), NOVAmedtek (Turkey), SRS Medical Systems (US), ProSurg (US), Albyn Medical (UK), EMD Medical Technologies (Canada), and Biolitec (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Urology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Instruments, Consumables and Accessories), Application (Chronic Kidney Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Oncology) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urology-surgical-instrument-market-120080018.html

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Products (Machines, Dialyzer, AV Fistula, AV Graft, Bloodlines, Catheters, Transfer Sets, CAPD, APD) & Services, Modality (Conventional, Nocturnal), End User (In-center, Hospital, Home) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dialysis-market-1279.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets