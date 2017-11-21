

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced that Richard Maltsbarger, chief development officer and president, international, has been appointed chief operating officer, effective Feb. 3, 2018. Maltsbarger succeeds Rick Damron. Maltsbarger will oversee areas including store operations, supply chain, pro and services.



Maltsbarger was named chief development officer in 2014 and president, international in 2015. In his current role, Maltsbarger is responsible for corporate strategy, business development and international operations. Maltsbarger joined Lowe's in 2004 as director of customer analytics.



