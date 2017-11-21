

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) on Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 forecast after reporting higher profit and comparable sales in its third quarter. Third-quarter earnings and top line beat market estimates.



In pre-market activity, Lowe's shares were gaining around 3 percent to trade at $83.90.



For the 52-week fiscal year, Lowe's continues to project earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30, reflective of the loss on extinguishment of debt and the gain from the sale of the company's interest in its Australian joint venture.



On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comparable sales are still expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent; while total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent. Operating margin is expected to increase 80 to 100 basis points.



The company continues to expect to add approximately 25 home improvement and hardware stores in fiscal 2017.



For the third quarter, net earnings surged to $872 million or $1.05 per share from $379 million or $0.43 per share last year. Earnings per share increased 19.3 percent from adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 a year ago.



Sales for the third quarter increased 6.5 percent to $16.8 billion from $15.7 billion in 2016. Analysts expected earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $16.59 billion.



Hurricane-related sales in the quarter were approximately $200 million.



Comparable sales increased 5.7 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 5.1 percent for the third quarter.



Robert Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, said, 'During the third quarter, we drove traffic in-store and online with compelling messaging and integrated customer experiences. We continue to invest in omni-channel capabilities to enhance value for customers and shareholders.'



As of Nov. 3, 2017, Lowe's operated 2,144 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX