FPT Industrial Tech Day fueling the future: the latest Top Stories installment on CNHIndustrial.com

The powertrain brand hosted international trade and business media for its inaugural Tech Day. The event included an executive round table discussion, the launch of the world's most powerful 100% natural gas engine, the new Cursor 13 NG, and a look at the innovations and technologies on the horizon inside the FPT 'Tech Cube'.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --What does the future of engine technology hold? This is precisely what FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), set out to answer at its inaugural Tech Day. The day, which saw 40 international trade and business journalists converge at the CNH Industrial Village in Turin, Italy, consisted of a roundtable discussion, product launches, a tour of the FPT Industrial testing center and test drives with products from CNH Industrial brands, New Holland Agriculture and IVECO.

One of the key areas of focus at Tech Day was on natural gas engines and FPT Industrial's leadership in this field. The brand presented the most complete natural gas engine line-up on the market for industrial applications and unveiled its new Cursor 13 NG engine, the most powerful 100% natural gas engine available on the market today.

"Natural gas is the cleanest and most virtuous thermal engine fuel. Its technology is well-tested, ready for the market and produces environmental benefits right now. We have adopted natural gas across thousands of vans and trucks. And now we are the first to introduce this technology for agricultural applications as well," said Annalisa Stupenengo, FPT Industrial Brand President, during her opening address.

The specially-designed FPT Tech Cube was a standout feature of the event, giving space to the innovations that the brand is working on. The area included a virtual reality experience, mock-ups and applications to present a look at future technological challenges and developments.

For more on what took place at FPT Tech Day, including video and images, read the full story at: cnhindustrial.com/fpttechday.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contacts:

Alessia Domanico Laura Overall Corporate Communications - Global Corporate Communications Manager CNH Industrial CNH Industrial Tel: +44 (0)2077 660 326 Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606833/CNH_Industrial___Logo.jpg