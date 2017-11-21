The auctions that were cancelled yesterday, 20 November 2017, due to technical problems will be conducted according to the attached Schedule.



The auctions will be conducted through Nasdaq Copenhagens auction submarket (136 - CPH Auctions)



For more details about the auctions, please refer to Stock Exchange Announcement dated 3 November 2017 "Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions".



Other terms All other auction terms are unchanged.



Questions Questions regarding the bond sales and technical matters may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653981